7 Army men missing after avalanche hits Kameng sector in Arunachal

Seven Army personnel are missing after a patrol team was hit by an avalanche in Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. Rescue operation is on.

“Search and rescue operations are currently underway.Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations,” Defence PRO Tezpur said on Monday.

The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days. The sparsely populated, forested Kameng sector is located at heights of over 14,000 feet and borders Bhutan and China.


