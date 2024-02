Army opens fire on Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

February 28, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Mendhar/Jammu

Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) fired nearly two dozen rounds at a Pakistani drone after it intruded into Indian territory in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on February 28.

However, the drone managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over some forward Indian posts in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors, the officials said.

The incident happened late on Feb. 27, prompting a search operation to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, they said.

The operation was on when the last reports were received, they added.

The troops also opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the LoC in the Sarla area of the Poonch sector on Feb. 27 night. The area was searched and nothing was found on the ground, officials said.

