Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

February 03, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - Mendhar/Jammu

“The firing was at a forward village in snow-bound Mendhar and a massive search operation was under way when last reports were received,” officials said

PTI

“The Army on February 3 opened fire after observing a suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district,” officials said. They said Army troops picked up the suspicious movement in the Sabra Gali area of Mendhar and immediately responded.

“The firing was at a forward village in snow-bound Mendhar in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation was under way when last reports were received,” the officials said.

A massive search operation has been launched to sanitise the area, they said, adding further details are awaited. They said the troops guarding the LoC are on high alert following the recent snowfall to scuttle any attempt by terrorists to sneak in from across the border.

General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Friday visited forward locations in the Poonch sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation. He exhorted all ranks to stay vigilant and steadfast against all challenges.

