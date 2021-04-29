Army opening up its hospitals for civilians: Gen. Manoj Naravane informs PM Modi

NEW DELHI

29 April 2021 14:27 IST

The medical staff of the Army is being made available to various State governments and the Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country.

The Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible and citizens can approach their nearest Army hospitals, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as they discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in COVID-19 management.

“Gen. M.M. Naravane informed the PM that medical staff of the Army is being made available to various State governments. He also briefed the PM that Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Gen. Naravane also informed Mr. Modi that the Army was helping with manpower for imported oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills were required to manage them, the statement added.

Advertising

Advertising

In the last few days, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria also met Mr. Modi and appraised him of the efforts of the Services to assist the civil administration in dealing with the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country in the second wave.