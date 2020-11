Army officer found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

This image made out of Google Maps locates the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu

09 November 2020 17:09 IST

An Army officer of Major-rank was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Rashtriya Rifles camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on November 9 morning, police said.

The body was found at the camp in the Thanamandi belt of the district and brought to the knowledge of the police, they said.

Senior Army and police officers rushed to the spot, and an investigation has been started, the police said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered in the case.