Army officer, fiancée assault case: Orissa High Court grants bail to fiancé of Army captain

Orissa High Court on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) granted bail to fiancé of an army captain, who was subjected to custodial abuse and arrested following a heated exchange with police personnel in Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

Arrest of the woman by Odisha police personnel had evoked massive reaction across the country. Both army captain and his lady friend had approached Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to report about miscreants indulged in rash driving past midnight on Saturday.

Instead of attending to their complaint, police personnel allegedly gave them cold shoulder, leading to an altercation. The Captain was taken into custody and released following intervention by Army colleagues. However, his fiancé was beaten up severely by police personnel before her formal arrest. The Army had taken exceptions to ill-treatment of one of its officers at hand of police personnel.

Lt Gen Padam Singh Shekhawat, General officer commanding (GOC), for Madhya Bharat area. Administrative head for six states including Odisha on Wednesday met Odisha Director General of Police Y. B. Khurania to get briefed about police excess.

“I want to assure you that Army chief is personally monitoring this case. What we want that the action should be taken in accordance of rule of law. We cannot take law into our hand. The action of Odisha police has been in right direction. We hope DGP will take appropriate action and miscreants will be taken to the task,” said Lt General Shekhawat.

He urged ex-service personnel not to resort to agitation for long time as the case was being followed up peacefully.

Odisha police on Tuesday ordered an investigation by State Crime Branch. The victim had moved Orissa High Court seeking bail. The High Court had sought a detail report on injuries obtained from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

As the pressure mounted on Odisha police regarding alleged violence in police custody, five police personnel including Disnakrushna Mishra, inspector in charge of Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar city limit were placed under suspension on Wednesday. The other accused police personnel are Baisalini Panda, Sub Inspector, Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarikia Rath, Assistant Sub Inspector of Police and Balaram Hansda, constable.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of allegations made by an Army officer and his lady friend regarding their “custodial abuse” by Odisha Police. “A formal letter has been sent to the DGP, requesting an action taken report within three days,” the NCW said on social media platform ‘X’ calling for urgent disciplinary action in this matter.

Father of woman victim, Brig Antaryami Pradhan (Retd) and president Odisha ex-servicemen league, said “I visited my daughter at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar today (Wednesday). She was brutally beaten up by the five police personnel who were suspended. One of her teeth is broken, her jaw was dislocated, and her nervous system has been affected, making it difficult for her to walk. AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is providing the necessary treatment for her recovery.”

Narrating the sequence of events on the fateful night, Brigadier Pradhan said, “when she reached the police station, the police station personnel were not cooperative. My daughter had pleaded before them for immediate action. However, police personnel on duty were reluctant to send the PCR (Police Control Room) van to the location where they were harassed by some unsocial elements.”

“The lady constable was not in uniform. When these faults were pointed out to the on-duty police personnel, they took offense to it and resorted to beating. The two were put behind bar which was against the basic sense of duty of the police. The higher-ups in Odisha police have accepted the mistake and suspended police personnel,” he said

Meanwhile, ex-service personnel have staged a demonstration demanding judicial investigation and disciplinary action against the accused police personnel.