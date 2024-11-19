 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army, Navy, Air Force conduct joint exercise in Arunachal Pradesh

The four-day exercise, 'Poorvi Prahar', validated the effectiveness of joint structures in intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, rapid mobilisation, deployment and operational logistics, he said.

Published - November 19, 2024 02:26 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
A military aircraft during the exercise ‘Poorvi Prahar’ in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday, November 18, 2024. This large-scale joint exercise, being conducted from November 10 to 18, aims to hone the combat effectiveness of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in executing Integrated Joint Operations in the challenging mountainous terrain of the region, thereby enhancing inter-service coordination and operational readiness.

A military aircraft during the exercise ‘Poorvi Prahar’ in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday, November 18, 2024. This large-scale joint exercise, being conducted from November 10 to 18, aims to hone the combat effectiveness of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in executing Integrated Joint Operations in the challenging mountainous terrain of the region, thereby enhancing inter-service coordination and operational readiness. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Army, Navy and Air Force held a joint exercise in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

The four-day exercise, 'Poorvi Prahar', validated the effectiveness of joint structures in intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, rapid mobilisation, deployment and operational logistics, he said.

The forces exhibited precision strike capabilities utilising high-tech equipment to guarantee mission success, besides showcasing the strength of integration amongst the services and the evolved civil-military fusion essential for ensuring victory in operations, defence spokesperson Lt Col Athul Sreedharan said.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari and Air Marshal IS Walia of Eastern Air Command participated in the exercise, held in Mechuka from November 14 to 17, he said.

Appreciating the clockwork precision exhibited by the participating troops, Lt Gen Tiwari emphasised the importance of joint structures and mechanisms to enhance synergy among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Integrated joint operations were conducted across multiple domains for the first time on such a large scale in the Eastern Theatre, the spokesperson said.

The exercise was a full-fledged display of the might of the forces, featuring advanced weapons systems such as the M-777 Howitzer, the Navy's maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft P-8I, swarm drones, first-person view (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions, he said.

Additionally, helicopters like the Chinook and Prachand were employed to enhance operational effectiveness.

"The successful execution of the joint exercise not only reinforces the operational readiness of the forces but also assures the nation that we are prepared to address any security challenge that may arise in the future," the spokesperson said.

Published - November 19, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Related Topics

defence / Arunachal Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.