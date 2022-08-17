Army man who died in Siachen 38 years ago cremated with full military honours

Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984.

PTI Haldwani (U’khand)
August 17, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Army personnel carry the mortal remains Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, who was killed at Siachen in 1984 and his remains found after 38 years, in Leh. | Photo Credit: -PTI

Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, whose body was found in an old bunker in Siachen 38 years after he went missing, was cremated with full military honours in Haldwani on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His body was brought to his residence in Saraswati Vihar Colony in Haldwani, where local people and several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, paid their respects.

Cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Yashpal Arya besides several military officials were among those who paid tribute to Harbola.

Harbola's body was taken from the house to Chitrashila Ghat, Ranibagh, with people raising patriotic slogans. Harbola's pyre was lit by her daughters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984.

During patrolling, they came in the grip of an ice storm. While the bodies of 15 soldiers were recovered, those of the other five could not be found and Harbola was one among them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Uttarakhand chief minister said Herbola's sacrifice will always be remembered and all possible help will be extended to his family. He said a Sainik Dham is being established in the memory of the soldiers from Uttarakhand, who made sacrifices for the country and memories of Harbola will be preserved there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
armed Forces
Uttarakhand

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app