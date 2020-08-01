Army jawan killed in Pak firing along LoC in Rajouri

An Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.
Also read: Over 2,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC this year, according to official data
He said the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector.
A month ago on June 22, an Army soldier was killed in a similar ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri.
“Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,” the spokesperson said.
In the incident, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and he later succumbed to his injuries, he added.
Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the spokesperson said.
The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, he said.
Pakistan has been firing and shelling forward areas along the LoC one to two times a day in several sectors for almost the past one month.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath