Army jawan injured as Pakistan shells two sectors along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

An Army jawan was injured and three houses were damaged on Thursday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars, targeting civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, official sources said.
The Indian Army was retaliating effectively, a defence spokesman said.
“At about 0645 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors,” he said.
Heavy exchange of fire was going on in these sectors, the sources said.
An Army man was injured in the shelling in Balakote sector and was hospitalised, they added.
In the villages of Balakote, three-four residential structures have suffered damages, resulting in panic among locals, the sources said.
Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire 24 times this month.
An Army jawan was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.
On September 2, a JCO was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath