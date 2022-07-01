Army issues tender for 800 Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles

LAMV will help to carry out silent recce and continuous surveillance

The Army has initiated the process for the procurement of approximately 800 Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicle (LAMV) for its mechanised infantry and armoured corps by issuing the Request For Information (RFI).

“The LAMV will be employed by reconnaissance (Recce) and surveillance platoons of Mechanised Infantry and Recce Troops of Armoured Corps for recce and surveillance tasks. Hence, the proposed LAMV must possess adequate mobility and provide protection for troops on board,” the RFI stated. In addition, it should be able to carry the battle loads to include weapons, ammunition, surveillance and communication equipment required to carry out mandated operational tasks, it stated.

The RFI is being issued with a view to finalise Services Qualitative Requirements (SQRs), decide procurement category and identify probable Indian vendors who are capable to undertake the said project and deliver the said LAMVs within a period of 36 months from date of award of contract at the rate of 300 LAMV per year, the RFI said.

LAMV will be employed for on road and cross country movement in the plain and desert terrain along the Western borders and in high altitude, up to 5,000 metres altitude, mountainous terrain including snow bound areas as occurring along Northern borders, including Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim, it stated.

On the operational requirements, the Army elaborated that it intends to carry out silent recce and continuous surveillance of intended area of operations with protected mobility in the battle field and provide early warning and intelligence of hostile elements. “Usage and carriage of weapons, ammunition, surveillance and communication equipment along with recce and marking stores apart from integrating with dynamic resources viz drones & loiter munitions.”

Also, to observe the intended area through integrated surveillance equipment [in service Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR) and Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI)] on a telescopic retractable mast and use in service machine gun mounted on a hatch for bringing down effective fire, it added.