Army issues AoN for Tactical Engagement Simulators to train Agniveers

November 25, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The first batch of recruits under Agnipath scheme will begin training next month

The Hindu Bureau

Indian army personnel. File | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The Army on Friday issued an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 36 Tactical Engagement Simulators (TES) for the infantry regimental centres to train Agniveers. The first batch of Agniveers recruited under the new Agnipath scheme for jawans are scheduled to start training next month.

The Request For Proposal for the same, which will start the formal procurement process, is expected to be uploaded on the Army’s website by December 01, 2022.

Each TES set should consist of the following subsystems and be capable of training 50 participants, the AoN said. These are body and helmet harness, laser unit, sensor unit, display unit, Umpire gun to enable or disable any participant and Exercise Control (EXCON), which is the exercise control system with computer and software.

The TES should have the following wireless communication systems. “There should be short range communication network to communicate subsystems. There should be long range communication network to establish communication between EXCON and each participation via base station,” it stated.

Weight of various components of TES should be less than four kilograms, the AoN added.

