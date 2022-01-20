Army in touch with China’s PLA for return of abducted Arunachal teen

Miram Tarom. Photo: Twitter/@ProAssam

GUWAHATI

20 January 2022 20:39 IST

Miram Taron was reportedly captured while on a hunting trip close to Line of Actual Control

The Indian Army has contacted the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China through a hotline and sought the return of an Arunachal Pradesh teenager allegedly abducted on January 18 from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) dividing the two countries.“17 yr old youth Miram Taron of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by PLA across the LAC. On receipt of info, Indian Army imdtly contacted PLA through a hotline. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol,” the Army tweeted on Thursday from the handle of the defence spokesperson based in central Assam’s Tezpur.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Defence Ministry had taken up the matter with the Chinese authorities through the diplomatic channel. “I am hopeful that the youth would be released and returned to his village soon,” he told journalists in State capital Itanagar.

BJP MP’s tweet

Tapir Gao, a BJP parliamentarian from Arunachal Pradesh, had on Wednesday tweeted about the alleged abduction. He cited locals as saying that Mr. Taron and his 27-year-old friend Jhonny Yaying had gone hunting in the Lungta Jor area near Bishing village in the Upper Siang district and it was almost dark when the Chinese soldiers surrounded them.Mr. Yaying escaped from the PLA soldiers and related the incident to the villagers, who in turn informed the local authorities. “We understand there is no physical boundary dividing India and China but Mr. Yaying is certain that they were inside India when the PLA surrounded them,” a local administrative officer said. Upper Siang’s Superintendent of Police, Jummar Basar, said the matter had been escalated to the higher authorities. “The operation area falls under the Indian Army, so the matter will be dealt with at a higher level,” he added.Congress MLA Ninong Ering has appealed to the Centre to ensure the safe return of Mr. Taron.“We have nothing to do with China and both the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence should take immediate and appropriate action so as to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future,” he said. In September 2020, the PLA had kidnapped five boys from the State’s Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China and villagers, often lacking access to basic amenities, have to forage in the jungles close to the border.