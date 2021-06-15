Army holds trial run of train on Dedicated Freight Corridor

Successful trial run of a military train with vehicles and equipment was carried out from New Rewari to New Phulera on the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Photo: Twitter/@adgpi

NEW DELHI

15 June 2021 13:54 IST

Force successfully tests efficacy of transportation system

The Army has validated the efficacy of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) for military movement by conducting a successful trial run of a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari in Haryana to New Phulera in Rajasthan.

The trial was conducted on Monday.

“Interactions by the Army with all stakeholders including Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Indian Railways will now assist in leveraging the DFC and allied infrastructure into the mobilisation matrix of armed forces,” an Army statement said on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

These trials were part of the ‘Whole of the Nation Approach’ for optimising national resources and achieve seamless synergy among various ministries and departments, it stated.

“Development of infrastructure at certain locations to support mobilisation and trials to validate move of defence owned rolling stock on Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service are being formalised and modalities are being evolved,” the Amry said.

The statement added that this initiative would set in place processes to ensure that military requirements are dovetailed in the national infrastructure development at the planning stage itself.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 306-km Rewari-Madar section of DFC on the Western corridor. Under the DFC, two corridors are being constructed, the Western DFC over 1,506 km and Eastern DFC over 1,875 km.