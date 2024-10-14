Army hires civilian helicopters to support posts cut off during winters

In a first-of-its-kind association with the private sector, the Army has entered into a contract with civil aviation service providers for helicopter support to the Army’s posts along the Northern and Western borders that are cut off during the winter. Under this, civil aviation helicopters would be employed instead of Army’s own aviation or Air Force assets. This will not only reduce costs but preserve the service life of military helicopters for more critical roles in combat or emergency scenarios, Army officials said.

This agreement is particularly pertinent given the shortage of utility helicopters with the three services, which are a lifeline in high-altitude areas, and the continued reliance on the ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters due to delay in their replacement.

“The contract, executed for a period of one year, will ensure that 16 remote posts in the Jammu region are sustained throughout the year, while another 28 posts in Kashmir and Ladakh will benefit from this support for 150 days next year,” an Army official said. “This initiative marks a decisive shift in how the Indian Army maintains its critical positions in high-altitude regions during the harsh winter months, when these areas are otherwise inaccessible due to snow,” the official said.

The helicopters, provided under the contract, will operate from seven mounting bases in Ladakh, two in Kashmir, and one in the Jammu region, covering a total of 44 posts. These bases have come up due to endeavours such as Border Area Development and PM Gati Shakti’s infrastructural development push, which focuses on building an integrated and efficient logistics network across India’s borders, the official stated. “By leveraging civil aviation for routine logistics tasks, the Army ensures that its combat aviation fleet remains ready for more mission-critical operations,” the official said.

This is not only a logistical triumph but also an indication that civil aviation assets are now capable of operating in challenging forward areas, previously the exclusive domain of military aircraft, officials said.

Officials highlighted the operational efficiency of the agreement. The contract’s terms specify that the civil aviation service provider will manage the entire load-carrying effort required to sustain these winter cut-off posts, according to officials. “The helicopters will ferry food, fuel, medical supplies, and other essential items, ensuring that these high-altitude positions remain fully operational and well-supplied during winter,” an official said.

Future expansion

While the current contract covers the Northern Command, the Army has drawn up plans to expand the model to other strategic areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the North-East. This will bring the same logistical efficiency and developmental potential to these high-altitude regions, which remain critical to India’s national security framework, the official said.

Furthermore, this initiative has the potential to unlock tourism prospects in these areas especially as more and more forward areas are opened up to tourists, officials noted. This aligns with the government’s long-term vision of encouraging tourism as a driver for economic growth, particularly in underdeveloped areas, the official added.