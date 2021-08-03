Army helicopter crashes in Punjab’s Ranjit Sagar Dam

Chandigarh

03 August 2021 12:09 IST

An Army helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba said.

"We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot," Lamba told PTI over phone.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty, he said, adding further details were awaited.

Advertising

Advertising

The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.