Indian, Bhutanese pilots killed as Army copter crashes in Bhutan

An Indian Army officer and one from the Bhutanese Army were killed as a single-engine Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Bhutan on Friday.

They have been identified as Lt. Col. Rajneesh Parmar and Bhutan's Capt. Kalzang Wangdi.

The Indian Army said in a statement that the crash happened at 1 p.m. near Yonphullla in Bhutan. The copter, on the way from Khirmu (Arunanchal) to Yongfulla, went out of radio and visual contacts soon after 1 p.m.

A ground Search And Rescue (SAR) operation was launched immediately from Yongfulla and Indian Air Force and Army helicopter SARs were also launched from Misamari, Guwahati and Hashimara, which located the wreckage, the statement said.

The Indian Army undertook training of pilots also as part of the Indian Military Training Team, the statement added.