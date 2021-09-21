National

Army helicopter crash-lands in Udhampur, two injured

Wreckage of an Army helicopter that crash-landed in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir on September 21, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent Jammu: 21 September 2021 13:49 IST
Updated: 21 September 2021 13:53 IST

Incident occurred during a training sortie in Patnitop area.

A pilot and a co-pilot were injured during the crash-landing of an Army helicopter in a forest area in Udhampur on Tuesday morning.

“During a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital,” an Army spokesman said.

The police and the locals were the first to reach the spot and help in the evacuation of the injured pilots.

Officials said there was inclement weather in the area when the incident occurred.

