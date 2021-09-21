National

Army helicopter crash-lands in Udhampur, two injured

Wreckage of an Army helicopter that crash-landed in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir on September 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A pilot and a co-pilot were injured during the crash-landing of an Army helicopter in a forest area in Udhampur on Tuesday morning.

“During a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital,” an Army spokesman said.

The police and the locals were the first to reach the spot and help in the evacuation of the injured pilots.

Officials said there was inclement weather in the area when the incident occurred.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Madras HC upholds ban on use of crash guards, bull bars in motor vehicles

Chinese companies haven't invested in India's highway projects in recent times: Nitin Gadkari

LBSNAA mulls including crosswords in training module to enhance critical thinking

Education Department official in Theni district held on graft charge

Recovery of explosives: NIA carries out multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir

Will rectify mistakes, fight against 'Talibanisation' of Bengal, says new State BJP chief

News Analysis| Ceasefire between India and Pakistan expected to hold

Mahant Narendra Giri death | Shiv Sena demands CBI probe

No construction by IOC at Chakkarpur village, Gurgaon administration tells NGT

Sainiks will never accept Sharad Pawar as leader, says Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete

Puppeteer who dared to automate shadow puppets to revive a dying art

Astrological incompatibility cannot be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: Bombay High Court

Environmental NGOs want TN to form a carbon neutral policy

453 held in Assam for illegal land broking activities

Ganesh idol immersion: Another body recovered from Mumbai sea; toll rises to three

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expected to play a role in Naga peace process

Over 3 tonnes of ganja seized on single day in Odisha

Thane Mayor claims Union Minister called him to save illegal structures

Major incident averted as IED detected in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

News Analysis| Congress’s dilemma of articulating the question of religious identity

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 1:53:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/army-helicopter-crash-lands-in-udhampur-two-injured/article36584075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY