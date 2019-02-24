Army firm on wiping out terrorists: Narendra Modi

Addressing his last Mann Ki Baat before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Army had resolved to wipe out terrorists and their harbourers following the Pulwama attack.

Mr. Modi also announced the suspension of his monthly radio broadcast for the next two months in keeping with the democratic traditions.

However, he expressed confidence that he would be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May — the results of the election are expected to be declared by then.

‘Break barriers’

Mr. Modi said the martyrdom of 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama would keep “inspiring us relentlessly to uproot the very base of terrorism”, and asked people to rally together to take on the challenge of terrorism by forgetting the barriers of caste, communalism, regionalism and other differences.

“You must have seen how within a hundred hours of the attack, retributive action was accomplished. The Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists and their harbourers. The martyrdom of these brave soldiers brought to the fore, through the media, touching, inspiring stories of their kin, give hope and strength to the entire country,” Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that he would be dedicating the National War Memorial in the memory of fallen soldiers on Monday.

“I do believe that for our countrymen a visit to the National War Memorial will be akin to a pilgrimage to a holy place. The National Soldiers’ Memorial is a symbol of the nation's gratitude to those men who made the supreme sacrifice after we gained Independence,” he said.

Talking about his decision to suspend Mann ki Baat for the next two months, he said,“Elections are the biggest celebration of democracy. In the next two months, we will be busy in the hurly-burly of the general election. I myself will also be a candidate. Respecting healthy democratic traditions, the next episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on the last Sunday (May 26) of May.”

In the past, during the Assembly elections, Opposition parties had demanded stopping the Mann ki Baat, arguing that it violated the model code of conduct.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to tribal warrior Birsa Munda, who was arrested by the British forces on March 3 in 1900, industrialists Jamsetji Tata, whose birth anniversary falls on March 3, and the former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who was born on February 29.

Morarji’s safeguards

Recalling Mr. Desai as a leader who undid many excesses of the Emergency, he said, “For the first time, constitutional safeguards guaranteed that the President could only announce the Emergency upon the written recommendation of the Cabinet, and that the period of Emergency could not be extended more than six months at any stretch of time.”

“In this way, Morarji Bhai ensured that the way democracy was assassinated in 1975 by imposition of Emergency could never be repeated again in the future,” Mr. Modi said.