Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

May 06, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

As a precautionary measure, the ALH Dhruv fleet has been temporarily grounded, the sources said

PTI

Mangled remains of an Indian Army chopper ‘ ALH Dhruv’ after it crashed, at Marua, in Kishtwar on May 4. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Army has grounded the entire fleet of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv following the crash of one of the choppers in Jammu and Kashmir on May 4, military sources said.

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a "hard landing" in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.

A technician was killed and two pilots were injured in the incident.

Paramilitary personnel gather at the site where an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) met with an accident near main runway during the chopper testing, at Cochin International Airport, in Kochi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Navy and the Coast Guard had grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets in March following two similar incidents involving the platform.

The sources said the ALH Dhruv choppers with the Navy and the Coast Guard are undergoing technical checks.

The helicopters which have been cleared in the scrutiny process are flying now, said a source.

The Indian Air Force operates around 70 ALH Dhruv.

