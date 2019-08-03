At least five killed as Army foils Pakistan attack bid in J&K’s Keran sector

Pakistan made fresh bids to attack forward posts in J&K on August 3 and up to seven members of the country’s Border Action Team have been killed in retaliatory fire, according to the Army.

“An attack of the Pakistan’s Border Action Team on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) was foiled in Kupwara’s Keran Sector on Saturday, which left five to seven Pakistan Army regulars or terrorists dead. The Army will continue to foil Pakistan’s nefarious designs,” said the Army spokesman.

The Army said a number of attempts were made by Pakistan Army to attack forward posts and disturb peace in J&K in the past 36 hours.

Meanwhile, the Army also killed four Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants in the Shopian and Sopore encounters. “There is attempt to disrupt peace in J&K,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Poonch district, Pakistan troops violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control, a defence spokesperson said.

The firing from across the border started in Mendhar sector around 8.15 p.m. IST, prompting a strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

Heavy exchange of fire was underway when last reports were received, he added.

The spokesperson said there was no immediate report of any casualty in the firing.

In July, two soldiers and a 10-day-old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistan in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.