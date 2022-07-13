Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch
The number of casualties inflicted on the infiltrators in the Pir Panjal valley are being ascertained.
The Army on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, said a major infiltration bid was foiled in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district in the Jammu province.
However, the number of casualties inflicted on the infiltrators are being ascertained.
“During the midnight hours, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch sector. The attempt was suitably foiled by the alert troops,” the Army said.
An operation has been launched and the entire area cordoned off to track any infiltrators.
