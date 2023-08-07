Militant killed, infiltration bid foiled in Poonch

August 07, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - Jammu

One infiltrator was killed close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch district, officials said on August 7.

Officials said a group of two infiltrators made an attempt to cross into the Pir Panjal valley in Degwar Terwan area of Poonch district.

“A contact was established by an ambush party in Poonch around early morning 2 a.m. In the firefight one militant was seen dropping, second was seen moving towards Pintu Nala,” the Army said.

A search is in progress in the area, the Army added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three militants, including two infiltrators, were killed in three separate operations in the past four days in J&K.

The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.