ADVERTISEMENT

Militant killed, infiltration bid foiled in Poonch

August 07, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - Jammu

The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway

The Hindu Bureau

One infiltrator was killed close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch district, officials said on August 7. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

One infiltrator was killed close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch district, officials said on August 7.

Officials said a group of two infiltrators made an attempt to cross into the Pir Panjal valley in Degwar Terwan area of Poonch district.

“A contact was established by an ambush party in Poonch around early morning 2 a.m. In the firefight one militant was seen dropping, second was seen moving towards Pintu Nala,” the Army said.

A search is in progress in the area, the Army added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Three militants, including two infiltrators, were killed in three separate operations in the past four days in J&K.

The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US