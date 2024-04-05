ADVERTISEMENT

Army foils infiltration bid along Uri border in J&K; operation underway

April 05, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Uri:

According to Army sources, firing is currently underway in the area

ANI

Army soldiers take position as they patrol along border fence at India-Pakistan Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Uri sector of J&K's Baramulla district on Friday, official sources said.

Firing is currently underway in the area, they said. "Infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army and J&K Police in Sabura nala URI sector.

The contact was established between troops and terrorists early morning today and operations are still on. Firing is still going on. More details awaited," according to the Army sources.

Earlier, in December last year, the Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the 'White Knight Corps', foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border sector at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

"White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move by four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
