Army floats tender for short range UAVs

The Army has issued the Request for Information (RFI) for 60 short range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to be developed and manufactured in India by the private industry based on proven technology.

“The government of India invites responses to this request only from Indian vendors. The vendors are to include their capability to indigenously design, develop and absorb the technology sought and provide life time support,” the RFI stated.

Aerial surveillance

As per the specifications given, the UAV would be used for aerial surveillance over a large area by day and night for a sustained period and should have an altitude ceiling of 20,000 feet and a range of 200 km with a minimum endurance of 10 hours. It needs to have a service life of 20 years.

The last date for response is two months from the date of issue of the Request for Proposal to the selected vendors. The requirement is for 60 systems along with associated payloads and ground support equipment to be delivered within 24 months from the day of signing the contract.

The Army is in the process of inducting a range of tactical UAVs to augment the surveillance capabilities of its ground forces.