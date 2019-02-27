Army destroys five Pak. posts along the LoC

The Indian Army destroyed five Pakistani posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, in retaliation to firing from across the border, resulting in a “number of casualties” to Pakistani troops, a defence official said.

From 6.30 pm onwards, the Pakistani Army began ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weaponry along the LoC, he said. The troops were also seen firing mortars and missiles from civilian houses, using villagers as human shields.

However, the Indian Army targeted the Pakistani posts away from civilian areas, the official said, adding that this resulted in a “number of casualties” to Pakistani soldiers. In the exchange of fire, five soldiers of the Indian Army suffered minor injuries.