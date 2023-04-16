Army dentists’ selection: SC pulls up Union govt. for allowing men 10 times lesser qualified than women to compete

April 16, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has lashed out at the Union government for preferring men 10 times less meritorious than their fellow women competitors during the selection process for Army dentists.

In a scathing order, a Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai prima facie found that men candidates 10 times less meritorious than their women counterparts were allowed to compete for posts in the Army Dental Corps.

The court’s order came in an appeal filed by women dental surgeons led by Gopika Nair, represented by advocate K. Parameshwar, who challenged a July 2021 advertisement for the Army Dental Corps. All the petitioners had participated in the selection process. They said the process was unconstitutional and violative of the Supreme Court’s 2020 judgment in the Babita Puniya case, which had directed the defence services to provide equal opportunity to women.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that the stand of the respondent [Union of India] is violative of Article 14 [right to equal treatment] of the Constitution. Whereas the male candidates who have rank till 2394 [in NEET (MDS)] are permitted to participate in the selection process, in so far as the female candidates are concerned, the cut-off rank is 235... Prima facie, we find that depriving the highly meritorious women candidates from participating in the selection process is putting the clock in the reverse direction,” the court observed.

The court also noted that of a total 30 vacancies advertised, only three were for women.

“Only 10% of seats are reserved for female candidates… We find that an anomalous situation has arisen… Whereas a male candidate who is 10 times less meritorious than a female candidate is permitted to appear in the selection process, a female candidate who is 10 times meritorious than a male candidate is deprived from participating in the selection process… Leave aside giving preferential treatment to women as envisaged under Article 15 of the Constitution, the stand of the Union of India is violative of Article 14 inasmuch as it deprives a meritorious female to compete and permits much less meritorious male to participate in the selection process,” the court said.

Under biting criticism from the court, the Union finally agreed to conduct the interviews of the petitioners whose ranks in NEET (MDS)-2022 are well below 235.

The court directed the government to hold the interviews in two weeks. The court ordered the government to place the results of all the interviews before it. The court listed the case again on May 3.