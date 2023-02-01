ADVERTISEMENT

Army conducts joint exercise in North Bengal near Siliguri corridor

February 01, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

The drill enabled rehearsal and coordination amongst various agencies for “quick movement and employment of forces” across North Bengal

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri

The Army conducted a joint training exercise ‘Trishakti Prahar’ in North Bengal close to the strategic ‘Siliguri’ corridor, also called Chicken’s neck. The drill started on January 21 and concluded on Tuesday. The exercise enabled rehearsal and coordination amongst various agencies for “quick movement and employment of forces” across North Bengal, Army sources said.

“The aim of the exercise was to practice battle preparedness of the security forces using latest weapons and equipment in a networked, integrated environment, involving all arms and services of the Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF),” an Army source said.

The Siliguri corridor, located in West Bengal, is a stretch of land bordering Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, measuring approximately 170X60 km; at the narrowest it is about 20-22 km.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As part of the exercise, swift mobilisation and deployment practices were carried out in various locations across North Bengal, the source stated. “Efforts of all agencies including the Civil Administration, civil defence organisations, the police and the CAPFs were coordinated to ensure efficient move and quick mobilisation.”

The exercise culminated on January 31 with an Integrated Fire Power Exercise in Teesta Field Firing Ranges, which was aimed at synergising the firepower assets of the armed forces and CAPFs, to orchestrate an integrated battle.

The exercise showcased the joint application of various ground and aerial assets to include the latest generation fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, medium and field artillery guns, infantry mortars and various new generation infantry weapons and equipment in a networked environment, sources said.

The fire power exercise was reviewed by Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. R. P. Kalita.

Terming the Siliguri corridor as “sensitive”, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande as the Eastern Army Commander had stated in November 2021 that a joint coordinating centre under the Army was set up and had proved to be effective to coordinate actions of all agencies that worked there.

Noting the geostrategic significance of the Siliguri corridor as it connected the Northeast India to the rest of the country, Gen. Pande had noted then that it also stemmed from the proximity of the Chumbi valley of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

“Efforts of all agencies including the Civil Administration, civil defence organisations, the police and the CAPFs were coordinated to ensure efficient move and quick mobilisation”SourceThe Indian Army

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US