Army commanders discuss lessons from Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas conflicts

October 20, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Army commanders analysed geostrategic issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict at a conference which concluded on Friday, aiming to draw out relevant lessons for the Indian military, according to an Army statement.

Deliberations at the Army Commanders Conference also focussed on making Short Service Commissions for officers more attractive, conducting all internal examinations in online mode, and establishing speedy redressal mechanisms for issues faced by veterans.

“Currently, several internal exams like promotion boards and so on are held in physical format for which personnel have to travel from remote areas which takes them away from their duty stations. Going online will save the effort. Similar is the case with Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks who have several exams for upgradation which they attend in person,” a source explained.

Lessons from West Asia

The second edition of the biannual event was held from October 16 to 20. The apex Army leadership were addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Chiefs of Defence Staff, the Indian Army and the Air Force, as well as the government’s Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, who spoke on leveraging technology for national security.

In his address to the ACC on Wednesday, Mr. Singh emphasised the need to draw lessons from the ongoing geopolitical crisis and conflict in West Asia, highlighting the need for readiness while expecting the unexpected. “He remarked that the tendency of misinterpretation of force asymmetry and underestimating the adversary shall be the defining line between victory or defeat in any conflict,” the Army statement said.

As The Hindu reported last week, the Indian Army has commenced a study to closely analyse and draw lessons from Hamas’ multi-pronged attacks against Israel last week, especially the use of power gliders by the militants to cross over into Israeli territory by air.

Better response mechanisms

The apex leadership brainstormed current and emerging security scenarios, reviewed operational preparedness, and delved into foundational aspects of organisational structures and evolving training regimes, the Army statement said.

The ACC also discussed the recent glacial lake outburst and floods in Sikkim, the resultant losses, and the state of preparedness for such events. “Synergy between all agencies of government towards rescue, relief and speedy restoration of communication infrastructure were discussed. The deliberations were also carried out to institute mechanisms for better response in similar contingency,” the Army said.

The statement added that the military leadership deliberated on the training philosophy and architecture for the Army in a new era, including digitisation and automation initiatives.