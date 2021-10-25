Army Commanders conference reviews operational issues

Future course of action regarding border situation, COVID challenges to be discussed

The four-day 2nd Army Commanders Conference of 2021 which began on Monday reviewed issues related to military operations as well as promotion board of Major Generals to Lieutenant Generals and nomination of officers to the National Defence College (NDC), a defence official said.

The conference is happening amid increasing violence in Kashmir, continuing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and transgressions by Chinese Army in Central and Eastern sectors. With disengagement and de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh still incomplete, the Army is gearing to remain deployed in the high altitude areas in the sector for the second year in a row.

“The apex leadership will brainstorm on current and emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course in the backdrop of the situation along the borders and challenges imposed by COVID-19 pandemic,” the Army had said on the conference. Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event which is held in April and October every year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the conference on October 27.

In addition, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the Chiefs of the Navy and Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy, the Army stated.