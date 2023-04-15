ADVERTISEMENT

Army Commanders’ Conference in hybrid mode for first time

April 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Topics like advancement on Agnipath scheme, digitisation and automation initiatives, Combat Engineers tasks, work aspects and Budget management, will be discussed

The Hindu Bureau

File.

The first edition of the biannual Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) for 2023 is scheduled to be held from April 17 to 21 which, for the first time, will be conducted in hybrid format, exploiting available technology for secure communication, wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day and then travel to Delhi to balance physical meetings on matters which require detailed deliberations, the Army said on Saturday.

“On the first day of the conference, agenda points sponsored by various Command Headquarters will be discussed, followed by an update from Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command and sessions by Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters,” the Army said in a statement. The forum will also review the progress on the activities charted out as part of ‘Year of Transformation-2023’ along with advancement on Agnipath scheme, digitisation and automation initiatives, Combat Engineers tasks, work aspects and Budget management, it stated.

The apex leadership of the Army will also brainstorm current and emerging security scenario and review operational preparedness of the force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the conference on April 19, where he will also review an equipment display focusing on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, training, robotics, virtual reality and operational logistics, the statement said. A talk on future contours of India-China relations by Vijay Gokhale, former Foreign Secretary is also planned during the conference.

