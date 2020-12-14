NationalKanpur 14 December 2020 05:01 IST
Army colonel booked in rape case
Updated: 14 December 2020 01:28 IST
An Army colonel posted here was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a friend’s wife at an officers’ mess, police said.
The victim’s husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station, Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.
“The police have launched a probe and efforts are being made to nab the colonel. His friend has stated in the FIR that the colonel had invited his wife and him to a party on the occasion of his promotion to the rank of colonel from that of lieutenant-colonel on Saturday,” Mr. Agarwal said. The accused allegedly offered an intoxicating drink to his friend to make him unconscious and raped his wife, he added.
