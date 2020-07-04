Army clarifies on Leh military facility visited by PM

NEW DELHI

04 July 2020

There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters, it says

The military hospital visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Leh on Friday is a part of the crisis expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the general hospital complex, the Army said on Saturday in response to questions raised on the facility visited by Mr. Modi.

“There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on July 3. It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The armed forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel,” the Army said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a training audio-video hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was designated as COVID-19 treatment hospital”, it stated

The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from the Galwan Valley to ensure quarantine from COVID-19 areas and Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location, it added.

On Friday, Mr. Modi addressed troops at Nimu outside Leh and later visited the hospital and met the soldiers injured in the Galwan valley clash on June 15 that claimed the lives of 20 soldiers, including a colonel were killed.