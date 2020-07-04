Army clarifies on Leh military facility visited by PM

The military hospital visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Leh on Friday is a part of the crisis expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the general hospital complex, the Army said on Saturday in response to questions raised on the facility visited by Mr. Modi.
“There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on July 3. It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The armed forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel,” the Army said in a statement.
Also read: Ladakh face-off | Avoid miscalculation, says China
“The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a training audio-video hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was designated as COVID-19 treatment hospital”, it stated
The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from the Galwan Valley to ensure quarantine from COVID-19 areas and Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location, it added.
On Friday, Mr. Modi addressed troops at Nimu outside Leh and later visited the hospital and met the soldiers injured in the Galwan valley clash on June 15 that claimed the lives of 20 soldiers, including a colonel were killed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath