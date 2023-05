May 04, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - JAMMU

An Army ALH Dhruv helicopter with three people on board crashed in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on May 4, officials said. The pilot and co-pilot were rescued in an injured condition.

The casualties are not known immediately.

The crash took place in the hill district's Marwah area, the officials said.

A Defence spokesperson said a search operation has been launched and further details are awaited.

