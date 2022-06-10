Army chief visits forward areas of LAC in Himachal, Uttarakhand

The Army chief emphasised the need for vigil and alertness along the borders

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande interacting with personnel deployed in the forward areas of the LAC on June 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: @adgpi - Indian Army

Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande is on a three day-visit to forward areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to review the operational preparedness and infrastructure development in the central sector. This is his maiden visit to the sector since taking over as Army chief.

“Taking a first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness in forward areas, the Army chief is scheduled to witness the high- altitude operational capabilities of deployed formations, including mountaineering skills and long-range patrolling,” the Army said in a statement. The Army chief is also reviewing the ongoing infrastructure and development work and the Army-citizen connect in the forward areas, the statement said.

While interacting with the commanders during his visit, the Army chief emphasised the need for vigil and alertness along the borders, the statement said. “He expressed his satisfaction on the rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formations. He appreciated the absorption of modern technology in undertaking persistent surveillance.”

Gen. Pande also interacted with troops deployed in the forward posts and also complimented the excellent synergy between the Army, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), civil administration and the police towards operational effectiveness and sustainable development in the border areas, the statement added.

Since the beginning of the stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh in April 2020, there has been build-up of forces by the People’s Liberation Army and also transgressions in other areas along the LAC. In August 2021, over 100 Chinese troops transgressed four-five km into Indian territory at Barahoti in Uttarakhand and returned after a few hours.