Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu to review security situation

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visits forward areas of GOC White Knight Corps to review the security situation and operational preparedness along the Line of Control, in the Jammu region.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Army chief General M.M. Naravane visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region on Tuesday and was briefed on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations, officials said.

The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Jammu, they said.

Mr. Naravane visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LoC, the officials said.

His visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley. Eleven civilians have been killed by militants in the Valley this month.


