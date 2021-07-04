Army Chief to inaugurate Indian Army memorial in Italy

NEW DELHI

04 July 2021 17:15 IST

Gen. Naravane to visit U.K. and Italy this week

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane will inaugurate an Indian Army memorial in the Italian town of Cassino during an official visit to U.K. and Italy from July 5-8, the Army said on Sunday.

“During the second leg of his tour, on July 7 and 8, the Army Chief will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army. Additionally, the COAS will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army’s Counter Improvised Explosive Device (IED) centre of excellence at Cecchingola, Rome,” an Army statement said.

Italy has pushed for a central role for India in the European Union’s Indo-Pacific Initiative which is congruent with India’s own vision for the region.

During the visit to U.K., Gen. Naravane will interact with the Secretary of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of General Staff among others and will also be visiting various army formations, the statement added.

U.K. considers India as a key pillar in its Indo-Pacific strategy and has put forward several proposals for deepening defence technology cooperation including through co-development of technologies.