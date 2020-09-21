Army chief seeks report on SW Command

There was a difference of opinion between two senior officers on roles and duties

Following a difference of opinion on functioning in the South Western Command between the Army Commander and the Chief of Staff, Army chief General Manoj Naravane has nominated a senior Lieutenant General to look into the issue and submit a detailed report, an Army source said on Monday.

“There were some differences on some aspects of functioning and both the officers wrote to the Army chief seeking clarity,” a defence source said. There were differences of opinion between the two senior officers on the role, charter and duties of various appointments within the Command headquarters.

The nominated officer will submit a detailed report to the Army chief recommending measures to streamline the functioning of the Command headquarters, the source said.

The South Western Command headquartered in Jaipur is tasked with safeguarding the border from Rajasthan to Punjab.