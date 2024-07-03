ADVERTISEMENT

Army chief reviews operational preparedness along LoC in Jammu

Updated - July 03, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 04:47 pm IST - SRINAGAR

General Dwivedi lauded all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi during his visit to the forward locations of White Knight Corps along the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch. | Photo Credit: PTI

General Upendra Dwivedi, who took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) recently, on July 3 visited forward posts in the Jammu region, which has witnessed heightened militancy this year.

An Army spokesperson said General Dwivedi, along with senior Army officers, visited the forward locations of the White Knight Corps, and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS was briefed on operational preparedness by the Commanders on the ground, the spokesperson said.

General Dwivedi lauded all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism, and exhorted them to remain steadfast in meeting all current and emerging security challenges.

The Jammu province has witnessed about five militancy-related incidents this year, which left nine pilgrims, four militants, and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan dead.

