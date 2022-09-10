India

Army chief reviews Exercise Parvat Prahar in Ladakh

Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande visiting Ladakh and witnessing Exercise Parvat Prahar on Saturday.

Army chief General Manoj Pande visited the Ladakh sector on Saturday to review Exercise Parvat Prahar and was briefed on operational preparedness by Commanders on ground. The exercise saw the deployment of all new major inductions of the Army.

“He interacted with the officers and troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and professional standards,” the Army said on Twitter.

The exercise used newly inducted all-terrain vehicles transported by Chinook heavy lift helicopters and K9-Vajra howitzers, among others.

The exercise comes as India and China are undertaking disengagement from Patrolling Point-15 in eastern Ladakh, as announced on September 8.

Simultaneously on the western front, Exercise Gagan Strike culminated with a fire power display of attack helicopters supporting deep operations by Strike Corps. Western Army Commander Lt. Gen. Nav K. Khanduri, who witnessed the culmination, appreciated the professional readiness of combat forces for contingencies on the western front, the Western Command said on Twitter.


