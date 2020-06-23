Army Chief Naravane to visit Ladakh today to review ground situation

While details are awaited on the 12-hour-long meeting at the Corps Commander level between India and China, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane is scheduled to visit Ladakh later on Tuesday to review the ground situation.

“Gen. Naravane will be visiting Ladakh for reviewing the ground situation, discuss the on-going stand-off with ground commanders, visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground,” Army sources said. He will travel to Ladakh later in the day and be there on Wednesday.

The Corps Commander talks held on Monday at Moldo opposite Chushul began around 11.30 a.m. and went on till 11.45 p.m., it was learnt. The talks at senior military level came a week after a violent clash in Galwan valley which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel.

In the first Corps Commander talks earlier on June 6 and also on Tuesday, India’s demand has been restoration of status quo ante of pre-May 5 positions and deinduction of forces built up by China along the Line of Actual Control.