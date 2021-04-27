Army Chief General Naravane visits eastern Ladakh and Siachen

New Delhi

27 April 2021 18:14 IST

He was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander of the Northern Command, and Lt Gen PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding(GOC) of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday visited eastern Ladakh and Siachen and reviewed India's operational preparedness in the strategically key sectors, official sources said.

The sources said Gen Naravane interacted with troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and high morale while being deployed in some of the harshest terrain, altitude and weather conditions.

The Chief of Army Staff was later briefed by Lt Gen Menon on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the region. He is scheduled to return to the national capital on Wednesday.

India and China were locked in military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year but they have completed withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.