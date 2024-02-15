GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army chief Gen. Pande holds high-level professional discussions with U.S. counterpart

Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande is on a four-day official visit to the U.S.

February 15, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Washington

PTI
Army Chief General Manoj Pande with Chief of Staff of the United States Army General Randy George during a meeting in Florida. Photo: X/@adgpi via PTI

Indian Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande has held high-level professional discussions with his American counterpart Gen. Randy George and other senior military officials on matters of bilateral importance and ways to enhance mutual commitment towards global peace and security.

Gen. Pande, who is on a four-day official visit to the U.S. beginning February 13, is the first Indian Army chief to visit the country in several years.

“The discussions were aimed at aspects of bilateral importance and further enhancing mutual commitment towards global peace and security,” according to an official post on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army.

During his ongoing official visit, Gen. Pande reviewed the U.S. Army Honour Guard on arrival at Fort Myers and thereafter, in a solemn ceremony, paid respect by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Thereafter he engaged in “high-level professional discussions” with the Chief of Staff of the United States Army Gen Randy George and other senior military leaders, the official post said.

Gen. Pande visited the Army Geospatial Centre at Fort Belvoir and also interacted with the Vice-President of the National Defence University at Fort McNair.

He also visited the Indian Embassy in Washington DC and interacted with Sripriya Ranganathan, Charge d’Affaires and discussed important ongoing and prospective initiatives.

