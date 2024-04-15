Army Chief Gen Pande begins visit to Uzbekistan

April 15, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande embarked on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan on April 16 to explore new avenues of bilateral military collaboration.

Gen. Pande is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with the top military brass of the Central Asian nation and visit several defence establishments.

The Defence Ministry described Gen. Pande’s Uzbekistan visit as a “significant step” in bolstering defence cooperation between the two countries. "The visit by Gen. Pande aims at strengthening military cooperation between India and Uzbekistan besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations," it said.

The Ministry said Gen. Pande will hold talks with Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan; Major General Khalmukhamedov Shukhrat Gayratjanovich, the First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. "These dialogues are pivotal in fostering stronger military cooperation," it said in a statement.

On April 16, Gen. Pande will visit late prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's memorial in Tashkent and pay homage to him, it said.

He will also visit the Victory Park, commemorating Uzbekistan's contributions and sacrifices in the Second World War.

On April 17, the Army Chief will travel to Samarkand to meet Commander of the Central Military District. "The visit will culminate in Termez, on April 18, where the Army Chief is also scheduled to witness the joint exercise DUSTLIK between the armed forces of India and Uzbekistan, highlighting the interoperability and camaraderie developed between the two countries," the Ministry said.

