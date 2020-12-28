Army Chief Gen. Naravane leaves for South Korea on 3-day visit

Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane on Monday left for South Korea on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top defence brass of the country on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation, officials said.
South Korea has been a major supplier of military platforms and weapons to India.
The Chief of Army Staff''s visit to South Korea comes two weeks after concluding a six-day crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia that reflected India''s growing strategic ties with the two influential Gulf nations.
In the South Korean capital, Seoul, Gen. Naravane is scheduled to meet the country's Minister for National Defence, Army Chief and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, the officials said.
The Chief of Army Staff will also meet South Korea's Minister of Defence Acquisition planning administration (DAPA).
Gen. Naravane will discuss avenues for enhancing defence relations between India and the Republic of Korea, the Army said in a statement.
The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province and Advance Defence Development (ADD) facility at Daejeon.
Last month, Gen. Naravane travelled to Nepal on a three-day visit that had significant diplomatic overtones.
In October, the Chief of Army Staff, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, travelled to Myanmar during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy besides agreeing to further deepen military and defence ties.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath