Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat condemns anti-CAA protests

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. File

Students leading crowds to carry out arson and violence is not leadership, he says

Students leading crowds to carry out arson and violence is not leadership, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Thursday commenting on the ongoing protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

It is unusual for a serving Army Chief to comment on the country’s internal affairs, which are the domain of the civilian government.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in a large number of universities and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” he said.

