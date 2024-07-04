GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army chief Dwivedi reviews ‘prevailing security dynamics’ in Jammu

In a meeting of top security personnel, including from the Army, CRPF, State police and intelligence agencies, the Army Chief stressed the importance of “synergy and seamless coordination” between all forces in the region

Updated - July 04, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 07:05 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi during his visit to the forward locations of White Knight Corps along the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi during his visit to the forward locations of White Knight Corps along the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch. | Photo Credit: PTI

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), discussed the “prevailing security dynamics in the region” in a high-level joint security review meeting on the second day of his tour of Jammu and Kashmir on July 4.

The meeting, held at Nagrota and chaired by General Dwivedi, was attended by the top Army officers of the Northern Command, the White Knight Corps, the Chinar Corps and the Rising Star Corps, an Army spokesperson said. The Army Chief was also briefed by the J&K Director General of Police, the Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, the heads of intelligence agencies, and representatives of security forces from the Union Territory.

Reasi and the ‘years-old’ issue of cross-border terror

“The deliberations focused on the prevailing security dynamics in the region,” the spokesperson said, adding that the security review underscored the imperative of “synergy and seamless coordination” between all armed forces and security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Increased militancy

This series of review meetings by the Chief of Army Staff comes in the wake of increased militancy in Jammu, which has seen five terror attacks this year. Nine pilgrims, four militants, and a CRPF jawan were left dead in these attacks.

The focus areas of the visit remained the Pir Panjal valley, comprising Poonch and Rajouri districts, where the militant footprint has increased this year, according to official sources. 

Also Read | Terrorism breathing its last in Jammu & Kashmir: Manoj Sinha

On Wednesday afternoon, General Dwivedi visited the District Police Headquarters in Poonch, after he toured the forward areas in the district. 

“During the visit, General Dwivedi familiarised himself with the workings of the district police and the general area of Poonch,” the spokesperson said, noting that he had interacted with territorial police officers and emphasised the importance of close coordination between the army and civil authorities to achieve better results.

