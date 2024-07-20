Army chief attends high-level security meet in Jammu amid heightened militancy

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi joined top security officials in Jammu on Saturday to chalk out a counter strategy in response to the increased attacks by militants who are holed up in the twin valleys, the Pir Panjal valley and the Chenab valley, of the Jammu division.

Gen. Dwivedi met top Army officials of the Northern and Western Command, the J&K Police chief, BSF officials and CRPF top brass at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu. Officials said the formation commanders briefed Gen. Dwivedi about the recent spurt in attacks and preparations being made on the ground.

Militants have increased their footsteps and stepped-up attacks on security forces, especially the Army, in the Jammu division this year. Eleven Army jawans, including a Captain, and a CRPF were killed in multiple firefights in Kathua, Reasi and Doda. All these districts were militancy-free till 2020. Besides, 10 civilians were killed and 55 people were injured in these attacks. The frequency of attacks increased since June 9 when a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked in Reasi. In the past 32 months, 48 soldiers were killed in action in J&K.

Multiple anti-militancy operations are ongoing in the vast forest areas of Doda district. Around 3,000 Army troops, including 400-500 special forces, have been inducted into the Jammu area around a week ago, The Hindu reported on July 19 (Friday).

Gen. Dwivedi is visiting J&K for the second time in the past three weeks. He assumed the charge as Chief of Army Staff on June 30.

Sources said all the security agencies focused on “a coordinated strategy to fight militants, adopt a proactive policy and ensure the infiltration is minimised on the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC)“.

Earlier in the day, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hinted at adopting a Kashmir-model to defeat militancy in the Jammu region, suggesting tough action against supporters of militants.

“J&K has gone through a huge transformation in the past four to five years. In Kashmir’s 10 districts, peace prevails and young boys and girls are shaping their future in innovations and other sectors. Our neighbour is not able to digest the peace prevailing in J&K,” L-G Sinha said.

He said efforts were being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. “We will not allow revival of terrorism in Jammu at any cost and adopt the Kashmir model to wipe out terrorism in Jammu. The way security forces crushed terrorism in Kashmir, a similar strategy will be adopted in Jammu as well,” Mr. Sinha said.